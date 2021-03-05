Mar 05, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
David Talbot - Red Cloud Securities Inc. - Analyst
Good morning, everyone. I'm David Talbot, Managing Director and Head of Research here at Red Cloud Securities. Up next, we have Platinum Group Metals Ltd. It has majority interest in the permitted Waterberg project in South Africa. This is a bulk underground platinum, palladium, gold, and rhodium deposit located in the Bushveld Complex.
Here to speak to us today, a last-minute change, we've got Kris Begic, VP Corporate Development; and Frank Hallam, CFO. Kris, you've got 15 minutes to speak and then we'll have a five-minute Q&A session at the end. Attendees, please feel free to ask questions using the Q&A link below.
So please take it away, Kris.
Kris Begic - Platinum Group Metals Ltd. - VP, Corporate Development
Great. Thank you, David, and thanks to Red Cloud for the opportunity to be here today. So the title of our presentation is innovation with PGMs, and it reflects some of the work we're doing, both on the mining side and in investments related to new technology around PGMs.
Platinum Group Metals Ltd at Red Cloud Securities Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase Transcript
