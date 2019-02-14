Full Year 2018 Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining our conference call today. We'll first comment 2018 full year preliminary results and give you the outlook for 2019. We remind you that the final results will be published on February 26. In the first 2 years of our 2017 to 2020 plan, we delivered our High Value strategy, despite a tougher second half of 2018, where the car industry faced several headwinds, especially in the fourth quarter, with