Nine Months 2019 Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Pirelli's Conference Call with Mr. Marco Tronchetti Provera, the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Pirelli, will present Pirelli's 9 months financial results as of September 30, 2019. (Operator Instructions) Moreover, a live webcast of the event and the presentation slides are available in the Investor Relations section of the Pirelli's website.



I would now like to introduce Mr. Marco Tronchetti Provera. Please go ahead.



Marco Tronchetti Provera - Pirelli & C. S.p.A. - Executive Deputy Chairman & CEO



Thank you, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our 9 months conference call. We are witnessing a harsher market and competitive environment. Two key dynamics are in play; lower Original Equipment prices, both in terms of volumes and prices; effective replacement prices, especially in standard and high value product with lower technological contents as competitions claim most to keep plant running.



We countered these downturn by reinforcing our position in the High Value market, progressing our program to lessen