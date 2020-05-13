May 13, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Pirelli's conference call in which the Pirelli top management will present the company's first quarter 2020 financial results. A live webcast of the event and the presentation slides are available in the Investor Relations section of the Pirelli website. We would like to inform you that Pirelli top management is connected from different venues since the company is encouraging homeworking as a safety measure against COVID-19. We apologize in advance should any technical inconvenience occur.
I would now like to introduce Mr. Marco Tronchetti Provera. Please go ahead, sir.
Marco Tronchetti Provera - Pirelli & C. S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman & CEO
Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our first quarter results conference call. I give you an overview of what we expect for 2020 and our compass to navigate the current crisis. Mr. Casaluci will comment market trend and Pirelli performance and actions, while the financial results will be illustrated by Mr. Sala.
Last time we met, we
Q1 2020 Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Call Transcript
May 13, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...