Q1 2020 Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Marco Tronchetti Provera - Pirelli & C. S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our first quarter results conference call. I give you an overview of what we expect for 2020 and our compass to navigate the current crisis. Mr. Casaluci will comment market trend and Pirelli performance and actions, while the financial results will be illustrated by Mr. Sala.



Last time we met, we