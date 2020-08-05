Half Year 2020 Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our conference call. This afternoon I shall address the outlook for the industry and the company for the second half of the year as well as the progress of our strategic evolution. Mr. Andrea Casaluci, our General Manager of Operations will elaborate on Pirelli's first half operating results; while Mrs. Valeria Leone, our Head of Strategic Planning and Controlling and Investor Relations, will discuss our financial results.



Before getting to the core of our discussion, I wish