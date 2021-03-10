Full Year 2020 Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

Pirelli's conference call, in which Pirelli top management will present the company's 2020 preliminary financial results.



Marco Tronchetti Provera - Pirelli & C. S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. We are closing a year, which unfortunately shall remain in history because of the millions of lives lost and the fall of GDP. The severe crisis accelerates structural changes which will change our lifestyle and economy. When faced with this emergency, Pirelli responded at once with an action plan to protect the interest of all our stakeholders. Our high-value market position proved once more our stronger resilience and helped us to contain the impact of health crisis. The results are in line with our November indication, and especially with our top line