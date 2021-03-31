Pirelli & C SpA Corporate Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Marco Tronchetti Provera - Pirelli & C. S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm happy to welcome you to the presentation of the Pirelli 2021|2025 Industrial Plan.



Let me briefly come in the session agenda, which you have already received. I will summarize the scenario we see, then the strategic guidelines, followed by a summary of the overall plan and targets. Mr. Casaluci will then lead a more detailed explanation of the various programs; with Mr. Bussacchini, the CCO, illustrating the commercial program; Mr. Misani, the CTO, illustrating the innovation program; Mr. Bocchio, the Head of SP&C, will illustrate the targets in more detail. We have 2 Q&A sessions and a 1-hour break at 3:00.



