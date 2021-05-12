Q1 2021 Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Marco Tronchetti Provera - Pirelli & C. S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman & CEO



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our conference call. Current market and macroeconomic trends confirm the optimism about the 2021 scenario, both for the global economy, whose recovery is connected to the vaccination progress; and for the tire industry, where high-value demand is back to pre-pandemic levels already in the first quarter.



Our industrial plan implementation continues in line with our expectations. Significant increase of the high-value share has been recorded in the first quarter, particularly in