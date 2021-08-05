Q2 2021 Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Marco Tronchetti Provera - Pirelli & C. S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our conference call. The scenario that is taking shape highlights a faster recovery from the pandemic both in the global economy and in the tire industry, where the high-value demand is already exceeding 2019 levels. The 18 inches and above market in 2021 is now expected to grow at 15% year-on-year, 2 point percent more than the initial expectation. Our Industrial Plan implementation continues in line with the expectation on all programs. Our high value share increased