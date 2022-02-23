Q4 2021 Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Marco Tronchetti Provera - Pirelli & C. S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman & CEO



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our preliminary Full Year 2021 Conference Call. 2021 was a year of economic recovery, especially for our industry despite the prolonged covered emergency, the semiconductor crisis and growing inflationary tensions.



Pirelli closed the year with results exceeding our targets and among the best in the industry, thanks to the implementation of our industrial plan and our strong reactivity to the external context. Macroeconomic scenario, you foresee for 2022 is positive,