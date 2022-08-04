Q2 2022 Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Marco Tronchetti Provera - Pirelli & C. S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. The first 6 months of the year were characterized by a growing volatility of the macroeconomic scenario, worsened by the China lockdown measures, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the rising inflation of rates.



Despite these headwinds, Pirelli closed the first half with a clear year-on-year improvement and ranks among the best in the industry, confirming the effectiveness of our business model as highlighted by strengthening the car, 18 inches and above, thanks to our solid