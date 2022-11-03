Q3 2022 Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Marco Tronchetti Provera - Pirelli & C. S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman & CEO



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. The first 9 months of 2022 were characterized by a growing volatility of the macroeconomic scenario, worsened by the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID emergence in China. Despite these headwinds, Pirelli closed the first 9 months with a clear year-on-year improvement. Our performance proved the resilience of our business model as highlighted by the strengthening of high-value market segment growing the most, where we gain share despite price increases. Our price mix, one of the best in the industry, that offset the growing impact of