Preliminary 2022 Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you and good evening ladies and gentlemen. 2022 was characterized by high volatility in the macroeconomic scenario, further stressed by geopolitical tensions and COVID in China. Despite these headwinds, we really close the year, results exceeding November target and among the best in the industry, thanks to the resilience of our business model.



2023 scenario is still uncertain and even more volatile, where the main concerns are consumption trend, inflation and input costs like energy level cost and raw