Q1 2023 Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Marco Tronchetti Provera - Pirelli & C. S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman & CEO



(technical difficulty)



Good evening, everyone. Q1 2023 results confirm the resilience of our business model, with performance that is improving year-on-year and among the best in the industry. Scenario we foresee for 2022 remains characterized by a slowdown in economic growth, substantially in line with February expectations. And an inflation rate staying high, especially of consumer prices, despite a reduction in energy, transportation and raw material costs. All 2023 targets are confirmed and supported by the delivery of our strategic programs. On Golden Power final measure is expected to be issued after the 4th of June, then for filing this leads for Board of Directors renewal. In compliance with the best corporate governance principles, today, the Board had resolved to submit to the AGM taking place on June 29, the proposal to postpone the renewal of the Board after the conclusion of the Golden Power Procedure.



A subsequent general meeting will be called presumably before July 31, and consequently,