Q2 2023 Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Marco Tronchetti Provera - Pirelli & C. S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman & CEO



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. The results of the first half of 2023 confirm the resilience of our business model, the performance improving year-over-year. Scenario we expect for 2022 remains highly volatile and is characterized by a slowdown in economic growth, while the main uncertainties concern Europe and China. A high inflation rate, in particular of consumer prices despite the decrease in energy, transportation and raw material costs. The growing volatility of exchange rates fueled by interest rate differentials and economic