Nine Months 2023 Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Marco Tronchetti Provera - Pirelli & C. S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen. The first 9 months of 2023 were marked by high volatility of the macroeconomic scenario, the demand slowdown, high inflation and a gradual increase of interest rates. In spite of these headwinds, Pirelli's results in the first 9 months confirm the strength of our business mode. Price/mix among the best in the industry, improving profitability, thanks to internal levels and improving cash generation in the third quarter, thanks to an efficient management of the working capital.



These results lead us to confirm our