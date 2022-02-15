Preliminary Q4 2021 Plus500 Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
David Zruia - Plus500 Ltd. - CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone. I'm David Zruia, Plus500 CEO, and I'm joined by Elad Even-Chen, our group CFO. Thank you for joining us today. Turning to slide 2, it shows the agenda for today. Once we've run through the presentation, we will be happy to take your questions. I will start today with a brief strategic overview.
Just to remind you of our vision on slide 4, which is for Plus500 to enable trusted and intuitive access to financial opportunities for our customers across a wide range of financial instruments, countries, and devices. This has been driven by our continued progress as a global multi-asset fintech group supported by organic investment and targeted acquisitions. This will help to further diversify our revenue base and drive higher customer retention.
The strength of our vision and strategic positioning was significantly validated in 2021 by a number of important proof point achieved in the year. In particular, we delivered a strong set of results ahead of market expectations. We developed and launched a new proprietary share
