Feb 14, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Plus500 preliminary results for 2022. My name is Nadia, and I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand over to your host, David Zruia, CEO of Plus500, to begin. David, please go ahead.
David Zruia - Plus500 Ltd. - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone. I'm David Zruia, Plus500 CEO, and I'm joined by Elad Even-Chen, our group CFO. Thank you for joining us today.
Turning to Slide 2, the agenda for today. Once the presentation is over, we will be happy to take your questions.
I will start today with a brief overview of our track record, current position and a summary of our 2022 results. This year, we are celebrating our 10th anniversary as a publicly listed company. And this next slide outlines our strong track record since our IPO in 2013.
Today, Plus500 is a premium-listed FTSE 250 company with a market cap of approximately $2 billion compared to a market cap of $200 million in the year of our IPO. Through our exciting journey, we have
Preliminary Q4 2022 Plus500 Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 14, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...