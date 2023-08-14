Half Year 2023 Plus500 Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

David Zruia - Plus500 Ltd. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. I'm David Zruia, Plus500's CEO, and I'm joined by Elad Even-Chen, our Group CFO. Thank you for joining us today for half year results. Slide 2 shows the agenda for today. Once the presentation is over, we would be happy to take your questions.



I will start today with a brief overview of our business and our key growth opportunities. Slide 4 shows the key takeaways for the period. In the first half of 2023, Plus500 delivered a strong set of operational and financial results despite lower volumes across the wider financial model. The main highlights were double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth against the [preceding] half year.



We made continued progress against our strategic objectives, harnessing our class-leading technology and market-leading capabilities to become more diversified both geographically and by product. Our successful geographic expansion continued in the half, further building on our success in the U.S., the UAE, and most recently, in the Bahamas. We also launched our innovative proprietary