Aug 08, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Protalix Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Conference Call.
(Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Mr. Lada, investor relations. You may begin your conference.
Alan Lada - SOLEBURY TROUT LLC - VP
Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Protalix BioTherapeutics' Second Quarter Earnings Results and Corporate Update Conference Call.
With me today is Dror Bashan, Protalix' President and CEO.
A press release announcing the results is available on the Protalix website. Please take a moment to read the disclaimer about forward-looking statements in the press release. The earnings release and this teleconference include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future experiences to results -- and results to differ materially from the statements made. Factors that could
Q2 2019 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 08, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...