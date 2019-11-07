Q3 2019 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day. And welcome to the Protalix Biotherapeutics Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Monique Kosse of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead.



Monique Kosse - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Protalix Biotherapeutics Third Quarter Earnings Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. With me today are Dror Bashan, Protalix's President and CEO; and Eyal Rubin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



A press release announcing the results is available on Protalix website. Please take a moment to read the disclaimer about forward-looking statements in the press release, their earnings release and this teleconference, including forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made here today. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are described in the disclaimer and in