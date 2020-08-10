Aug 10, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Protalix BioTherapeutics Second Quarter Earnings Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Mr. Chuck Padala of LifeSci Advisors Investor Relations. Mr. Padala, you may begin.
Charles Padala;LifeSci Advisors;Managing Director -
Yes. Thank you, Jerry. Welcome to Protalix BioTherapeutics Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. With me today are Dror Bashan, President and CEO of Protalix; and Eyal Rubin, Chief Financial Officer.
The press release announcing the results and the update was issued this morning and is available now on the Protalix website. Please take a moment to read the disclaimer about forward-looking statements in the press release. The earnings release and this teleconference include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from
Q2 2020 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 10, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...