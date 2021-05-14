Q1 2021 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Protalix BioTherapeutics First Quarter 2021 Financial and Business Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to our host, Mr. Chuck Padala of LifeSci Advisors Investor Relations. Chuck, you may now begin the presentation.



Charles Padala -



Thank you, Rob. Welcome, everyone, to the Protalix BioTherapeutics first quarter 2021 financial results and business update conference call. With me today are Mr. Dror Bashan, President and CEO of Protalix; and Mr. Eyal Rubin, Chief Financial Officer.



The press release announcing the results and the update was issued this morning and is now available on the Protalix website. Please take a moment to read the disclaimer about the forward-looking statements in the press release. The earnings release and the teleconference include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ