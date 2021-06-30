Jun 30, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
John D. Vandermosten - Zacks Investment Research, Inc. - Senior Biotechnology Research Analyst
Hello, I am John Vandermosten, senior biotech analyst at Zacks, and welcome, everyone, today to a discussion with Protalix CEO, Dror Bashan; and CFO, Eyal Rubin.
We'll have a fireside chat format and some questions for me to start out with. And then we'll open it up to Q&A from the audience. A recording of the event will be available later. (Operator Instructions) And as I said, we'll get to them at the end.
So I'll preface our discussion with some background on the company. Protalix is a clinical and commercial biotech company that uses a plant-based expression system that's in contrast to the more commonly used Chinese hamster ovary model.
It has one commercialized product, Elelyso. And this is distributed through partners Fiocruz in Brazil and Pfizer globally and is for Gaucher disease. And then there's also one very late-stage development product, pegunigalsidase alfa or PRX-102. And this is indicated for Fabry disease. And then there's a full pipeline of other candidates
Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc Corporate Call Transcript
