Q3 2023 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Protalix BioTherapeutics third quarter 2023 financial and business results conference call.



Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Protalix BioTherapeutics third quarter 2023 financial results and business update conference call. With me today are Dror Bashan, President and CEO of Protalix; and Eyal Rubin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



A press release announcing the results and the update was issued this morning and is available now on the Protalix website. Please take a moment to read the disclaimer about forward-looking statements in the press release.



The earnings released in this teleconference include forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that