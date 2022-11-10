Nov 10, 2022 / 04:20PM GMT
Rob Carpenter - Prospector Metals Corp. - Co-Chairman
My name is Rob Carpenter, I'm Co-Chairman of the company along with Craig Roberts. I'm also a geologist, so I have a bit of a non-traditional Chairman role at Prospector. I'm active in the company. I'm involved in the project generation, the day-to-day geology, as well as the corporate affairs and money raising.
So it's a bit of a non-traditional role, having a chairman deeply involved in the company. But my bread and butter is being a geologist and doing exploration, so it's a really nice fit with our team.
Prospector is engaged in a very simple business model. We're early-stage explorers, trying to find a discovery which we can sell.
And before I launch into the deck, I made a couple of little note here off script about why you should be thinking about Prospector or why you thinking about early-stage companies. And it kind of migrated into this sort of flow sheet here I put together.
And it's kind of like -- when you're looking to invest in a company, any company, really you look at three things. You look at the
