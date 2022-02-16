Half Year 2022 Pro Medicus Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Sam Aaron Hupert - Pro Medicus Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks very much, and good morning. Thanks, everybody, for joining us. For those that are new to us, we're a medical IT company that specializes in enterprise imaging and radiology information systems. We work in 3 jurisdictions: Melbourne, our home office; Berlin, our largest R&D center; and San Diego, the U.S., our largest market. We're very heavily engineering and R&D focused, and the majority or the bulk of our staff work in the engineering and technology part of our business.



In terms of our product set, we have 2 core products: Visage RIS, which was the product we originally developed here in Australia. It does more the commercial side of radiology, the billing, scheduling interface to Medicare and payers; and Visage 7, which is the clinical product, which is