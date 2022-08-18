Full Year 2022 Pro Medicus Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Sam Aaron Hupert - Pro Medicus Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us. As most of you know, we are a health care IT company specializing in enterprise imaging and radiology information systems. We worked through 3 jurisdictions: Melbourne, which is our head office; Berlin, which is our R&D center for the Visage product set; and U.S., which is our main market. We have 2 product sets: the Visage RIS, which is practice management, does the billing and business side of radiology, largely Australian-based with some clients in Canada; and the Visage 7 product suite, which is our -- the main product or the key product set that we sell into globally, but mainly into the U.S.



In terms of our results, we were extremely pleased. We thought all of our key metrics headed differently in the