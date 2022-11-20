Pro Medicus Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 20, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Peter Terence Kempen - Pro Medicus Limited - Chairman



So on behalf of my fellow directors, I'd like to welcome you to the Annual General Meeting of Pro Medicus Limited, and I do thank you all for joining us, particularly those who've come to have a face-to-face meeting with the directors that we're very pleased to see and we're glad to be back, I must say. For those of you who don't know me, my name is Peter Kempen, and I'm Chairman of the Board, and I'll act as Chairman of this meeting. We are meeting in the Melbourne CBD and I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land, the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation.



As indicated in the notice of meeting, this AGM, hopefully, will be a hybrid meeting with physical attendance at the offices of EY and online through Link Market Services facility. And I'd like to welcome all shareholders through the meeting. There will be opportunities to ask questions and to vote during the course of the meeting, either in person or online, and I'll go through the process later in the meeting.



I'd now like to acknowledge my fellow directors.