Half Year 2023 Pro Medicus Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sam Aaron Hupert - Pro Medicus Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, and thanks, everybody, for joining us on this presentation. For those that have not met us before, we are a Health IT company specializing in Enterprise Imaging and Radiology Information Systems. We work in 3 jurisdictions, Melbourne, Australia, our corporate office; building in Germany, our R&D base for the Visage product; and U.S., which is our largest market.



The company has 2 product streams Visage RIS, which as the practice management side of the practice, billing, scheduling and interface for payers and Visage 7, which is the clinical side that fits the radiologist desktop, and it's the product we sell in North America.



In terms of the half year results, I think a few key things. It was a record half for us. We had 4 contract wins in North America plus