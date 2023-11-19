Pro Medicus Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 19, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Peter Terence Kempen - Pro Medicus Limited - Chairman



Well, good morning, everybody. It's wonderful to see so many of you here to join us today for this annual meeting. On behalf of my fellow directors, I would like to welcome you to this AGM of Pro Medicus Limited, and thank you all for taking the time to be with us today. For those of you who don't know me, my name is Peter Kempen, and I'm the Chairman of the Board and will be Chairman of this meeting. We are meeting in Hawthorn, a suburb of Melbourne. I know you all know that, but the people online may not. And I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land, the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation.



As indicated in the Notice of Meeting, this AGM will be a hybrid meeting with physical attendance here at Leonda and online through the Link Market Services facility. I'm delighted that many shareholders have decided to join us today in person, and I would like to welcome all shareholders to the meeting. There will be several opportunities to ask questions and to vote during the course of the meeting either in person or online, and I'll