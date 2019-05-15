Perpetual Energy Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 15, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Susan L. Riddell Rose - Perpetual Energy Inc. - CEO, President & Acting Chairman



Well welcome, everyone, to the Annual General Meeting of our shareholders of Perpetual Inc. -- Perpetual Energy Inc. My name is Susan Riddell Rose. I'm the Chairman as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of Perpetual Energy Inc.



At this time, I would like to introduce the other directors and officers of Perpetual who are present today. Starting with our directors, we have Rob Maitland, Geoff Merritt, Don Nelson, Ryan Shay, and Howie Ward, who is not present today. And our officers that are here with us today are Mark Schweitzer, our Vice President of Finance and CFO; Jeff Green, Vice President of Corporate and Engineering Services; Linda McKean, Vice President of Exploration and Development; Marcello Rapini, Vice President of Marketing, is here as well; and Ryan Goosen, our Vice President of Business Development and Land.



We'll begin with the business portion of the meeting, which will be followed by a presentation. So I would ask that general questions on the current activities be reserved