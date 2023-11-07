Better Collective A/S M&A Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Better Collective Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jesper Sogaard, Co-Founder and CEO. Please go ahead.



Jesper Sogaard - Better Collective A/S-Co-Founder&CEO



Thank you very much, and good afternoon or good morning to those of you in the Americas. My name is Jesper Sogaard, and I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Better Collective. I would like to welcome you to this extraordinary webcast that we host on the back of announcing that we have signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Canadian Playmaker Capital.



Let me start by saying that Playmaker Capital has been one of our primary acquisition targets for the past couple of years. We've grown significantly in South America during the past years and have actively been looking for strong sports media targets to combine with our existing