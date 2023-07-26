Q2 2023 Puma SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Gottfried Hoppe - PUMA SE - Head, IR & Finance Strategy



Thank you very much, Francy. Dear ladies and gentlemen, also from my side, a warm welcome to PUMA's second quarter 2023 earnings call. Our presenters today are Arne Freundt, PUMA Group CEO; and Hubert Hinterseher, PUMA Group CFO.



We'll start with a presentation by Arne and Hubert, followed by a Q&A session. And now, without any further ado, over to you, Arne.



Arne Freundt - PUMA SE - CEO



Thank you, Gottfried. Ladies and gentlemen, also good afternoon from my side. I have the pleasure to guide you through today's earnings call for Q2. I will start with a quick business update before I hand over to Hubert to guide you through our financials and then I'll close with an update on our strategic priorities before we give an outlook on the remainder of the year 2023.



When we look at Q2, it's clear that we have celebrated a great brand and product momentums in the last quarter. The most important for us was for sure the victory of Manchester City winning for the first time the treble. It