Preliminary Q4 2023 Puma SE Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, also from my end, welcome to PUMA's conference call. First of all, let me start with thanking you for your flexibility in joining us today on such short notice for the extraordinary conference call on an extraordinary occasion.



Before handing it over to Arne and Hubert for their opening remarks, I would like to set the scene for the call. The purpose is to provide you with a high-level overview of the preliminary results for the financial year 2023 but also to explain to you the impact on our financial performance from the extraordinary devaluation of the Argentinian peso at the end of 2023.



There will be no commentary on the fourth-quarter trading by markets or current trading, which we'll be more than happy to discuss with you during our regular earnings call on February 27. After the opening remarks, there will be the opportunity to ask questions. In the interest of time, I would like to ask you to limit your questions to one per person.



