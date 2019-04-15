Q3 2019 Perseus Mining Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Apr 15, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and welcome to this conference call to discuss Perseus' March '19 quarterly report that was released to the market earlier today.



For those of you who've had an opportunity to read the report or who have been following the company through our recent market releases, you'd realize that it's been a very busy and, can I say, highly successful quarter for Perseus. Our 2 mining operations are performing very strongly, in line with our expectations, and our costs have fallen to almost unprecedented levels, particularly at Edikan, reflecting a range of initiatives that we've been working on for some time.



Our third mine development, we moved that up to the starting line. We've put in place the funding that's needed to