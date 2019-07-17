Q4 2019 Perseus Mining Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and welcome to this conference call to discuss our June 2019 quarterly report that we released to the market earlier today.



For those of you who have had an opportunity to read the report or have been following the company through our market releases during the quarter, you've realized it's been yet another very busy period for us at Perseus and very pleasingly, one in which we've delivered on several important undertakings.



Firstly, our 2 mining operations at Edikan and SissinguÃ© continue to perform reasonably strongly and generally in line with our expectations.



Now once again, we've achieved both production and cost market guidance for the half and full financial year ending 30 June. This is becoming a