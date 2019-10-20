Q1 2020 Perseus Mining Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Perseus Mining September 2019 Quarterly Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.



Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you very much. And welcome to this conference call to talk about Perseus Mining September '19 quarterly report that we released to the market earlier this morning.



For those of you who have not had an opportunity to read the September quarter report as yet, let me summarize it for you in a couple of paragraphs. We can then dive into some detail and follow up with questions.



So firstly, this quarter, Perseus' 2 West African operations at Edikan and SissinguÃ© continued to perform very strongly and on plan, producing a total of 65,825 ounces of gold at a weighted average all-in site cost of $922 an ounce. And this is the 11th consecutive quarter in which our operations have performed this way. A clear