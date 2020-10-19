Q1 2021 Perseus Mining Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Andrew Grove - Perseus Mining Limited - General Manager of Business Development & IR



Good morning, and welcome to the Perseus Mining quarterly investor webinar.



I will now hand over to Perseus Managing Director and CEO, Jeff Quartermaine.



Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Well, thanks very much, and welcome to this conference call to discuss Perseus' September 20 quarterly report that was released to the market earlier this morning. I'm joined here in Perth by Andrew Grove, our Head of IR and BD, so he can help you with any difficult questions towards the end of this presentation.



Now looking back over the September quarter, it's really apparent that the world in which we live has not got a whole lot better since our last teleconference in July. And unfortunately, for some people, it's actually got a lot worse. As people on this call would note, COVID-19 is showing few signs of disappearing. In some countries, geopolitical tensions appear to be