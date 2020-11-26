Perseus Mining Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 26, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen to the Annual General Meeting of Perseus Mining Limited. My name is Sean Harvey, Chairman of the company, and I have the privilege of chairing today's meeting. I welcome all shareholders and observers and declare the meeting open.



Today's meeting will be a bit different from previous meetings. This is our first Virtual Annual General Meeting held via the Lumi platform, allowing shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting online. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting, and shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes. Because of the virtual nature of the meeting and also to comply with the new ASX corporate governance principles, all voting will be conducted by a poll.



We have the full Board present today, be it in various locations across the globe. I'm chairing this meeting from Toronto, Canada. We have nonexecutive directors John McGloin and David Ransom attending from London and Melbourne, respectively. And in the