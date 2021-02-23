Half Year 2021 Perseus Mining Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

I will now hand over to Perseus Mining Managing Director and CEO, Jeff Quartermaine, who is joined by Chief Financial Officer, Lee-Anne de Bruin.



Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good. Thank you. And welcome, everybody, to this webinar to run through the December half year financial results that were released to the market earlier today. And looking at these results, I think it's fairly clear on reading that they provide further evidence of the continuing transition of Perseus from a junior explorer to a multi-mine, multi-jurisdictional business. And I'm very pleased to welcome my colleague, Lee-Anne de Bruin, our new CFO, here in our Perth office, who is going to make a group presentation, take you through the results. When Lee-Anne is finished, I'll have a few comments, and then we will open the floor to