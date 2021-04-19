Apr 19, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
Nathan Ryan - NWR Communications Pty Ltd - Founder and MD
Good morning, and welcome to the Perseus Mining investor conference call for its March 2021 quarterly report. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to Perseus Mining Chief Executive and Managing Director, Jeff Quartermaine. Over to you, Jeff.
Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thanks very much. Thanks, Nathan. And welcome to this webinar to discuss Perseus' March 2021 quarterly report that was released to the market earlier today.
Now at the risk of sounding like a broken record each quarter, Perseus has recorded yet another strong quarterly performance, increasing our production by 29% and providing the clearest indicator yet that the company is well and truly on its way to achieving its targeted production rate of 500,000 ounces of gold per year at a cash margin of USD 400 per ounce or more. We completed the commissioning of our third mine, YaourÃ©. And by the end of March, the mine was cash positive, and we're able to declare commercial
Q3 2021 Perseus Mining Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript
Apr 19, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...