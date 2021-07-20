Jul 20, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
Nathan Ryan -
Good morning, and welcome to the Perseus Mining webinar for its June 2021 quarterly activity report. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand over to Perseus Mining's Managing Director and Chief Executive, Jeff Quartermaine. Thank you, Jeff.
Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you very much, Nathan, and welcome to Perseus Mining's June quarter webinar. This morning, I'd like to provide listeners with an overview of our June '21 quarterly report that we released to the market earlier today and then follow up with a Q&A session to address any issues that [appear] either from the report or from a presentation.
Now at the risk of being accused of repeating myself each quarter, can I say that Perseus has once again recorded another strong quarterly performance this quarter, this time producing 102,788 ounces of gold, 16% more than the March quarter and 50% more than in the December quarter. In the process, we generated a cash margin of USD 605, roughly AUD 820 per ounce for every ounce we
Q4 2021 Perseus Mining Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript
Jul 20, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...