Perseus Mining Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 25, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Terence Sean Harvey - Perseus Mining Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Annual General Meeting of Perseus Mining Limited. My name is Sean Harvey, Chairman of the company, and I have the privilege of chairing today's meeting. I welcome all shareholders and observers and declare the meeting open.



Because of the ongoing COVID restrictions, today's meeting is held virtually again on the Lumi platform, allowing shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting online. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting, and shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes. Because of the virtual nature of the meeting and also to comply with the new ASX corporate governance principles, all voting will be conducted by a poll.



We have the full Board present today via the various locations across the globe. I am chairing this meeting from Toronto, Canada. We have Non-Executive Directors, John McGloin Dave Ransom attending from London and Melbourne. Our Managing Director, Jeff Quartermaine is attending from Sydney.