Q2 2022 Perseus Mining Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Jan 24, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Nathan Ryan - NWR Communications Pty Ltd - Founder and MD



Good morning and welcome to the Perseus Mining investor webinar and conference call for its December 2021 quarterly report. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to Perseus Mining Managing Director and CEO, Jeff Quartermaine. Thank you, Jeff.



Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thanks very much, Nathan, and welcome to Perseus Mining December '21 quarter webinar. Today, I'm joined on this call by several members of my senior management team, including Lee-Anne de Bruin, Finance; Paul Thompson, Business Growth; and Jess Volich, Sustainability.



Now before going any further, I should say that I'm actually speaking to you today from a mine site in West Africa, where it's really late at night. While I don't expect any communication challenges during the call, if they do occur, Lee-Anne, who's resident of the Hermit Kingdom of West Australia will pick up where I left off and complete presenting the overview of the December quarter.



Now