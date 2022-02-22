Half Year 2022 Perseus Mining Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Nathan Ryan -



Good morning, and welcome to the Perseus Mining Investor Webinar and Conference Call for its December 2021 half year report. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to Perseus Mining Director and CEO, Jeff Quartermaine. Thank you, Jeff.



Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Nathan, and welcome to Perseus Mining's webinar to discuss our financial results for the 6 months ending 31 December.



Today, I'm joined on this call by Perseus' Chief Financial Officer, Lee-Anne de Bruin, who, in a moment, I will invite to take you through the details of the very solid results that were released to the market earlier today.



Before handing to Lee-Anne though, may I just say a few words about the December 2021 half year from a corporate perspective to give you some context to the results that Lee-Anne will present.



Now during the 6 months to December 31, our company, Perseus, has performed very strongly in both an operational and a financial sense and has also delivered positive