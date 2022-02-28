Perseus Mining Ltd to Acquire Orca - Call 1 Transcript

Feb 28, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, Nathan. And ladies and gentlemen, welcome to today's webinar. As indicated by Nathan, my name is Jeffrey Quartermaine, and I am the CEO and Managing Director of Perseus Mining. And this morning, I'm joined on the call by Mr. Rick Clark, the President, CEO and Director for Orca Gold; and Ms. Elina Wang (sic) [Elina Chow], Vice President, Corporate Strategy.



Earlier today, both Perseus and Orca published news releases on both the ASX and the TSX announcing that Perseus had entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Orca to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Orca that are not already owned by Perseus. This acquisition is set to take place by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business