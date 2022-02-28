Perseus Mining Ltd to Acquire Orca - Call 2 Transcript

Feb 28, 2022 / 03:15PM GMT

Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



(technical difficulty)



Nice, and welcome to today's webinar. As indicated by our host, Nathan, my name is Jeffrey Quartermaine, and I'm the CEO and Managing Director of Perseus Mining Limited. And this morning, I'm joined on this call by Mr. Rick Clark, President, CEO and Director for Orca Gold; and Ms. Elina Chow, President of Corporate Strategy for Orca Gold.



Late last night, both Perseus Mining and Orca published news releases on both the ASX and the TSX and announcing that Perseus has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Orca to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Orca that are not already owned by Perseus.



This acquisition is to take place by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act since Orca is a Canadian-domiciled company. Now in the next half hour or so what I'd like to do, I'd like to provide you with an overview of the transaction, including taking you through the business rationale for the acquisition.