Q4 2022 Perseus Mining Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
Nathan Ryan - NWR Communications Pty Ltd - Founder and MD
(technical difficulty) webinar and conference call. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand over to
Perseus Mining, Managing Director and Chief Executive Jeff Quartermaine. Thank you, Jeff.
Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Thanks very much, Nathan, and welcome to
Perseus' webinar to discuss our June '22 quarter report. Now as usual, I'm joined on the call this morning by several of my senior colleagues, including Lee-Anne de Bruin from Finance; Paul Thompson, business growth; and Jess Volich, Head of Sustainability. Our Head of Operations, Chris Woodall, is currently on leave. So he won't be joining us, but I'm confident that in his absence we'll be able to address any questions you might like to ask about our operations later in the call.
Now in this regard, what I intend to do this morning is to firstly provide an overview of what
Perseus achieved operationally, during the June quarter, half and full financial
