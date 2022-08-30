Full Year 2022 Perseus Mining Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Nathan Ryan - NWR Communications Pty Ltd - Founder and MD



Welcome to the Perseus Mining Investor Webinar and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to Perseus Mining CEO and Managing Director, Jeff Quartermaine. Thank you, Jeff.



Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thanks very much, Nathan, and welcome to Perseus Mining's Webinar to discuss our full financial year '22 results. I'm joined on the call today by my colleague, Lee-Anne de Bruin, our Chief Financial Officer, who will take you through the details of the financial report that was released this morning to the market, and she will also be available later in the call to answer any detailed questions that you have about either the financial results or indeed a very comprehensive financial report.



I'm also joined on the call by Paul Thompson, our Head of Organic Growth. Paul will be available later in the call as well should there be any questions about the releases that we put out yesterday concerning our resources and